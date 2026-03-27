Sensex crashes 900 points, investors lose ₹6 lakh crore— 5 Key factors behind stock market selloff explained

The Indian stock market suffered strong losses in morning trade on Friday, March 27, with equity benchmarks- the Sensex and the Nifty 50- falling more than 1%.
The Sensex crashed over 900 points, or more than 1%, to an intraday low of 74,347, while the Nifty 50 dropped nearly 300 points, or more than 1%, to the day's low of 23,026. The mid and small-cap indices on the BSE also dropped more than 1% each.
Investors lost about ₹6 lakh crore within minutes as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹425 lakh crore from ₹431 lakh crore in the previous session.
Here are five key factors behind the stock market selloff today:
1. Weak global cues: Weak global cues seem to be weighing on domestic market sentiment. Major Asian peers such as Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei dropped up to 2% following a 2% fall in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
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