Sensex crashes nearly 1,300 points, Nifty slips below 24,600 — 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, ended with deep cuts on Tuesday, May 13, a day after clocking massive gains of nearly 4 per cent after a reduction in tensions between India and Pakistan. The Sensex closed 1,282 points, or 1.55 per cent, down at 81,148.22, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,578.35, down 346 points, or 1.39 per cent, on Tuesday. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices outperformed the benchmarks, ending 0.17 per cent and 0.99 per cent higher, respectively.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the stock market today:

1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? The benchmark indices ended lower on profit booking. The 30-share pack Sensex saw only five stocks ending in the green. Shares of HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank ended as the top drags on the index.

While some amount of uncertainty on the India-Pakistan front persists, a trade deal between the US and China is also seen as negative for the Indian stock market.

"The domestic market witnessed profit booking today, following yesterday’s sharp rally. The relief-driven surge—fuelled by easing global and domestic risks, including a reduction in trade war tensions and Indo-Pak geopolitical stress—appears to be taking a breather," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"This consolidation is primarily affecting large-cap stocks, while mid- and small-cap segments continue to gain traction. This divergence is expected to persist, supported by broad-based earnings improvements reflected in Q4 results so far," Nair said.

2. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 35 stocks ended with losses in the Nifty 50 index, out of which Infosys (down 3.63 per cent), Eternal (down 3.34 per cent) and Power Grid (down 3.19 per cent) were the top losers.

3. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Bharat Electronics (up 4.06 per cent), Jio Financial Services (up 1.83 per cent) and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.77 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 pack.

4. Sectoral indices today The Nifty IT index dropped 2.42 per cent, while Nifty FMCG, Auto and Private Bank indices dropped 1 per cent.

Nifty Bank and Financial Services ended with significant losses of 0.80 per cent and 1.10 per cent, respectively.

However, Nifty Media (up 1.66 per cent), PSU Bank (up 1.56 per cent) and Pharma (up 1.22 per cent) closed with healthy gains.

