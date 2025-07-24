Sensex crashes nearly 700 points; Nifty nears 25k; why is Indian stock market falling? EXPLAINED

Share market crash: A day after clocking healthy gains of over half a per cent, Indian stock market benchmarks — the Sensex and the Nifty 50 —resumed their downward march on Thursday, July 24, suffering significant losses in intraday trade.

The Sensex crashed nearly 700 points to an intraday low of 82,047, while the Nifty dropped 0.80 per cent to a day's low of 25,018.70.

The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices also dropped about half a per cent during the session.

Around 1:40 PM, the Sensex was 578 points, or 0.70 per cent, down at 82,149, while the Nifty 50 was 161 points, or 0.64 per cent, lower at 25,059.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts have identified five critical factors likely contributing to the ongoing weakness in the stock market:

1. Unimpressive Q1 earnings India Inc.'s Q1 results have been mixed, keeping the market in a range. Experts noted that earnings growth is essential for the market to sustain its gains—something that currently seems distant.

"Slowing GDP growth and lower inflation do not bode well for corporate earnings growth. I think we need to wait for a material uptick in income growth for a broad-based consumption recovery," said Krishnan V R, Chief of Quantitative Research at Marcellus.

2. Elusive India-US trade deal The delay in a final deal between India and the US is keeping investors on the sidelines.

While US President Donald Trump has announced a trade deal with Japan, a similar agreement with India remains uncertain despite extended negotiations.

"Prolonged delays carry risks; lost export competitiveness, retaliatory tariffs, and a dent in the broader US-India strategic alignment, including tech and defence cooperation. The road ahead will require political will on both sides to strike a balance between national priorities and global partnership," said Sankhanath Bandyopadhyay, Economist at Infomerics Valuation and Ratings.

3. Foreign capital outflow Foreign capital outflow is a critical factor weighing on domestic market sentiment. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold Indian equities worth ₹26,395 crore in the cash segment in July so far amid stretched valuation of the market.

"Regarding institutional activity, FIIs have turned consistent sellers in the cash market even while continuing to invest through the primary market route. The principal reason for FII selling is the high valuations in India and relatively cheaper valuations in other markets," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

4. Market lacks fresh triggers The Indian stock market is struggling to sustain its gains amid a lack of fresh triggers, as investors continue to book profits on every rise.

While the medium- to long-term outlook for the market remains positive, it is currently reacting to news flows on the tariff front and seeing stock-specific movements amid Q1 earnings. This is limiting the potential for a broad-based rally.

5. Technical factor Experts believe the Nifty 50 will remain in a range unless it surpasses 25,340 decisively.

"Wednesday's candle held support at 25,000 and then bounced enough to generate a large-sized lower shadow -- that adds to evidence that the 25,000 area matters. That said, unless and until the index records at least one daily close above 25,340, near-term bulls need to remain cautious. This is because a drop into the 24,800 - 24,900 area still has decent chances," said Akshay Chinchalkar, Head of Research, Axis Securities.

