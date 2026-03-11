Sensex crashes over 1,000 points; Nifty 50 drops below 24,000— 5 key factors behind market fall explained

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong intraday losses on Wednesday, 11 March, amid profit booking after healthy gains in the previous session.

The 30-share pack Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, to fall to an intraday low of 77,161, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 touched the day's low of 23,971.60, falling 1.20%.

The mid and small-cap indices, however, outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose by 0.80%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped more than 1% during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹445 lakh crore from ₹447 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about ₹2 lakh crore in a single session.