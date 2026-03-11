Subscribe

Sensex crashes over 1,000 points; Nifty 50 drops below 24,000— 5 key factors behind market fall explained

The 30-share pack Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, to fall to an intraday low of 77,161, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 touched the day's low of 23,971.60, falling 1.20%.

Nishant Kumar
Updated11 Mar 2026, 12:16 PM IST
Advertisement
Sensex crashed more than 1,000 points in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 11.
Sensex crashed more than 1,000 points in intraday trade on Wednesday, March 11. (An AI-generated image)
AI Quick Read

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong intraday losses on Wednesday, 11 March, amid profit booking after healthy gains in the previous session.

The 30-share pack Sensex crashed over 1,000 points, or 1.3%, to fall to an intraday low of 77,161, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 touched the day's low of 23,971.60, falling 1.20%.

Advertisement

The mid and small-cap indices, however, outperformed. The BSE 150 MidCap Index rose by 0.80%, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index jumped more than 1% during the session.

The overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly 445 lakh crore from 447 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors poorer by about 2 lakh crore in a single session.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

About the Author

Nishant Kumar

Nishant is a market reporter at Mint, where he holds the official designation of Principal Correspondent – Markets. He has been closely tracking the I...Read More

Stock Market TodayMarket-analysisIndian Stock MarketStock MarketSensexNifty 50
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSensex crashes over 1,000 points; Nifty 50 drops below 24,000— 5 key factors behind market fall explained
Advertisement
Read Next Story