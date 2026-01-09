Sensex crashes over 2,200 points in 5 days- What's driving the Indian stock market down? Explained

Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 extended losses for the fifth consecutive session on Friday, January 9, as persisting concerns over foreign capital outflow, geopolitical tensions, and caution ahead of the Q3 earnings kept investors away from riskier equities.

The Sensex crashed over 600 points, or nearly 0.80%, to an intraday low of 83,547, while the Nifty 50, too, dropped by 0.80% to an intraday low of 25,681. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped by over a per cent each.

In these five sessions, the Sensex has crashed over 2,200 points, or 2.6%, while the Nifty 50 has fallen by 2.5%.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Here are five key factors that are driving the domestic market down:

1. Focus on the US Supreme Court The US Supreme Court is expected to issue its order on Trump's “Liberation Day” tariffs on Friday, January 9.

If the Court rules against Trump, it would come as a major relief for the markets. However, a verdict in his favour could further dampen market sentiment, as there are apprehensions that it may embolden him to pursue more aggressive tariff measures.

2. Growing concerns over fresh tariffs While all eyes are on the Supreme Court verdict, investors are concerned over the prospects of an increase in US tariffs after Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, on January 7, said that Trump had backed the Russia sanctions bill, which could raise US tariffs to at least 500% on countries that buy Russian oil.

3. Caution ahead of Q3 earnings Domestically, investors await the announcement of corporate earnings. Retail player DMart will declare its December quarter numbers on Saturday, while IT majors TCS and HCL Tech will report their earnings on Monday.

After several quarters of weak earnings, experts anticipate a revival in earnings from Q3 onwards. However, if the numbers fail to meet expectations, it will be a huge negative for the market and may accelerate foreign capital outflow.

4. FIIs' relentless selling Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have been selling Indian stocks since July last year. In January till the 8th, they have sold off Indian equities worth over ₹8,000 crore in the ash segment.

Foreign capital outflow was the key reason behind the market's modest returns in 2025. If the trend does not reverse, experts fear that the domestic market's gains may remain modest even in 2026.

5. Persisting uncertainty over the India-US trade deal Persisting uncertainties over an India-US trade deal are also contributing to the market downtrend. Contrary to the hopes that India will be among the first countries to finalise a trade deal with the US, both countries have failed to secure a deal despite several rounds of negotiations.

According to Vinod Nair, the head of research at Geojit Investments, a delayed India-US trade deal can weigh on market sentiment, prolonging India’s underperformance.

Apart from these five factors, geopolitical uncertainties, crude oil price volatility and rupee's weakness are also contributing to the market's fall.

