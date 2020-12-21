Sensex crashes over 2,000 points on concerns of new virus strain in UK

Indian stocks succumbed to selling pressure across the globe on Monday as investors remained cautious about detection of a new and fast-spreading coronavirus strain in the UK. In late afternoon trade, Indian benchmark share indices slumped over 1000-points. During the day, the Sensex lost 2037.61 points or 4.3%. At 2:52 pm, the BSE Sensex was at 45,541.25, down 1419.44 points or 3.02%. The Nifty was at 13,314.10, down 446.45 points or 3.24%.

European shares slumped as the rapid spread of a new strain of the coronavirus led to a more stringent lockdown in England and a travel ban from many countries, while a Brexit trade deal still hung in the balance.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will chair an emergency response meeting on Monday to discuss international travel and the flow of freight in and out of Britain.

Battling their own surges in coronavirus cases, Asian nations including Japan and South Korea said they were closely monitoring a new super virulent strain of the virus identified in Britain, but none immediately cancelled UK flights. The new strain could be up to 70% more infectious, the United Kingdom has said, prompting its European neighbours and several other countries including Canada and Iran to close their doors to travellers from the country.

According V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services a new and faster-transmitting strain of the virus in the UK is an area of concern. “This has led to further restrictions on travel and economic activity. Acceleration in the number of cases in the US and poor economic data are other dampeners. However, the US Congress agreement on $ 900 billion of fiscal stimulus is likely to support markets. High valuation continues to be a concern in India," he said. However, he feels that the power of FII-driven liquidity is overwhelming all negative news.

Among sectors, metals, oil & gas, realty and auto have fallen the most during the day.

