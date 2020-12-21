Sensex crashes over 2,000 points on concerns of new virus strain in UK

According V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services a new and faster-transmitting strain of the virus in the UK is an area of concern. “This has led to further restrictions on travel and economic activity. Acceleration in the number of cases in the US and poor economic data are other dampeners. However, the US Congress agreement on $ 900 billion of fiscal stimulus is likely to support markets. High valuation continues to be a concern in India," he said. However, he feels that the power of FII-driven liquidity is overwhelming all negative news.