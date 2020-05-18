Sensex crashes over 3% as markets find no silver bullets in Rs20 trn package

The Indian stock markets witnessed a sharp sell-off on Monday, indicating investors do not expect the multi-tranche ₹20-trillion government package will help in ameliorating the near-term humanitarian or economic crisis. Sentiment was also dented because the lockdown extension to 31 May restricts mobility, further hurting business and economic activities.

The BSE Sensex ended at 30,028.98, down 1068.75 points or 3.44% on Monday while the 50-share index Nifty was at 8,823.25, down 313.60 points or 3.43%. Rise of the volatility index or India VIX of 7.58% to close at 40.90 also means that once again there is an increase of anxiety and fear among investors.

Analysts feel that the economic package largely focused on providing credit support and guarantees and somewhere failed to touch upon the immediate need to boost consumption. Investors are further spooked by the rising number of cases. The markets are widely expected to see more pain ahead.

Indian indices ended lower contrary to the trend in Asian and European markets for the third consecutive day as the the Finance Minister's ₹20-trillion stimulus package disappointed corporates and market participants, Deepak Jasani, Head Retail Research, HDFC Securities said. Extension of lockdown and large additions of covid-19 cases also dampened spirits, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the economic package on Tuesday followed by details of all tranches in subsequent days. However, stock markets have fallen around 4% from last Monday while foreign institutional investors have also dumped Indian equities since then. In the week, FIIs sold Indian shares worth $785.74 million while they had invested $1.84 billion in May just before the announcement.

While these measures show long-term promise, a lack of measures to boost demand immediately may have disappointed investors after the recent market rally, said securities firm CLSA. It said that the measures may be creating long-term changes in some other sectors but this may not be seen as enough to solve immediate covid-19 challenges. “Almost no measures (like tax cuts) to create a meaningful rise in personal disposable income & provide a more immediate and much-needed boost to demand will be seen as a disappointment, in our view," said CLSA.

Economists at Nomura also agree that the government has aimed for maximum bang for minimum buck, with most of the relief either regulatory in nature or reflecting in its contingent liabilities rather than explicit budgetary support. “As a result, the package may fall short of mitigating the near-term existential crisis for businesses and workers, but is better designed to improve India’s medium-term growth potential and attract long-term risk capital," said Nomura.

Analysts at UBS do not see an imminent sovereign rating downgrade but said that an outlook downgrade (stable to negative) cannot be ruled out. “Considering Moody's ranks India at one notch above investment grade (with a negative outlook), a rating downgrade to lowest investment grade is still possible," said.

Even domestic brokerage firms were disappointed. Motilal Oswal Financial Services believe that the fiscal support offered to economic participants severely hit by covid-19 could have been better.

“We reiterate that while supply-side reforms are needed, a more rigorous and timely demand-side response is essential, fully supported by RBI’s rate cuts and open market operations. Given depressed demand conditions, we believe fiscal activism will serve the cause of growth, jobs, price stability and macroeconomic stability better than fiscal conservatism," said Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

