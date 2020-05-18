Sensex crashes over 3% as markets find no silver bullets in Rs20 trn package

While these measures show long-term promise, a lack of measures to boost demand immediately may have disappointed investors after the recent market rally, said securities firm CLSA. It said that the measures may be creating long-term changes in some other sectors but this may not be seen as enough to solve immediate covid-19 challenges. “Almost no measures (like tax cuts) to create a meaningful rise in personal disposable income & provide a more immediate and much-needed boost to demand will be seen as a disappointment, in our view," said CLSA.