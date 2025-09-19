Sensex falls over 350 points, Nifty 50 drops below 25,350— 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market benchmarks, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, snapped their three-day winning run on profit booking amid weak global cues.

The Sensex ended the day at 82,626.23, down 388 points, or 0.47 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,327.05, down 97 points, or 0.38 per cent. The BSE Midcap index slipped 0.09 per cent, but the Smallcap index bucked the trend, rising 0.16 per cent.

Index heavyweights such as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Reliance Industries ended as the top drags on the benchmark indices.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? The Sensex and the Nifty ended with losses on profit booking in the majority of stocks amid the lack of fresh triggers. In the Nifty 50 index, 27 stocks ended in the red, while 23 ended higher.

While the undertone of the market remains positive due to healthy macro outlook and expectations of earnings revival, investors seek more clarity on the India-US trade talks.

"The markets ended marginally lower as short-term traders booked profits in the absence of fresh positive triggers," said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth tech firm.

"Rising NBFC delinquencies—particularly in microfinance and vehicle loans led to profit booking in financials. Sluggish Q2 earnings in IT and consumer sectors, coupled with stretched valuations, are testing investor confidence. Even as the US Fed’s rate cut provides some relief, persistent domestic headwinds are driving bouts of profit-booking and keeping sentiment guarded," Ponmudi said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today Shares of Adani Enterprises (up 5.25 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 1.33 per cent), and IndusInd Bank (up 1.16 per cent) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of HCL Technologies (down 1.59 per cent), ICICI Bank (down 1.35 per cent), and Trent (down 1.21 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Bank and Financial Services ended with significant losses of 0.48 per cent and 0.64 per cent, respectively.

Nifty Private Bank (down 0.65 per cent), Consumer Durables (down 0.65 per cent), Media (down 0.50 per cent), IT (down 0.47 per cent), FMCG (down 0.44 per cent), and Auto (down 0.40 per cent) also ended lower.

On the other hand, Nifty PSU Bank (up 1.28 per cent), Realty (up 0.55 per cent), Pharma (up 0.50 per cent), and Metal (up 0.35 per cent) ended with gains.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (268.90 crore shares), Urban Company (12.9 crore shares), and PC Jeweller (11.64 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 16 stocks jump over 10% on BSE Empower India, WH Brady & Company, Natural Capsules, KMF Builders & Developers, and Naturo Indiabull were among the 16 stocks that jumped over 10 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,316 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,134 advanced, while 2,000 declined. Some 182 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 162 stocks hit 52-week highs Maruti Suzuki India, Eternal, Adani Power, Eicher Motors, and JSW Steel were among the 162 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 60 stocks hit 52-week lows Digitide Solutions, Patel Retail, and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia were among the 60 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty 50 technical outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, while the short-term trend continues to favour the bulls, a mild pullback from the current level looks possible.

"On the lower side, support is placed at 25,150, below which the trend may weaken. However, if the index manages to stay above 25,150, it could move towards 25,500. A decisive move above 25,500 may then open the road to 26,000," said De.

