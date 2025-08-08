Sensex crashes over 600 points, extends losses to 6th consecutive week. Why is Indian stock market falling? EXPLAINED

Indian stock market has been on a downward slope since June last week on tariff-related concerns, unimpressive earnings, stretched valuations and heavy foreign capital (FPI) outflow.

On Friday, August 8, equity benchmark Sensex crashed over 600 points, or nearly 0.80 per cent, to hit an intraday low of 79,989.50. The NSE counterpart Nifty 50 also dropped by nearly 0.80 per cent to hit the day's low of 24,402.

The selloff was broad-based. The BSE Midcap index fell by 1 per cent, while the Smallcap index declined by about half a per cent.

Around 11:55 AM, the Sensex was 516 points, or 0.64 per cent, down at 80,108, while the Nifty 50 was 153 points, or 0.62 per cent, down at 24,443. Both were looking set to extend losses to the sixth consecutive week.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? The Indian stock market has been on a downtrend since July. After rising 3 per cent in June, the Nifty 50 fell 3 per cent in July and is down by more than a per cent in August so far.

Experts highlighted the following five key reasons behind the recent fall in the domestic stock market.

1. The market is not able to fully discount the impact of Trump's tariffs So far, the broad consensus is that the 50 per cent tariff imposed by US President Donald Trump on Indian imports will affect a few export-oriented sectors, such as textiles and gems and jewellery, and will not have a major impact on the overall economy or the market.

However, the market is not able to discount the "unpredictability" of Trump.

Trump has dealt a blow to hopes that tariffs will come down by 15-20 per cent after negotiations. He said that negotiations with India will remain on hold until the ongoing tariff dispute is resolved.

2. Trump's aggression may puncture the "India's growth" narrative? A sense of fear seems to have started settling in among Indian stock market investors that Trump's aggression against India could dent the country’s growth prospects significantly.

The situation could be worse if India decides to retaliate and takes measures which further cloud the scope for a favourable trade deal with the world's largest economy and biggest consumer market.

At present, India's 50 per cent tariff is higher than that of its export rivals, such as 20 per cent for Bangladesh and Vietnam and 30 per cent for China.

Some analysts believe Trump’s additional tariffs on India will significantly damage its economy and reduce its GDP growth by as much as 1 per cent.

According to Bloomberg Economics estimates, the cumulative tariffs could cut exports to the US by 60 per cent and shrink India's GDP by about 1 per cent.

According to brokerage firm JM Financial, at 50 per cent tariffs, exports from India to the US are clearly not viable.

While the brokerage firm views this as Trump’s hard negotiation tactic, it underscores that India is no longer favourably placed compared to its Asian peers and that India-US ties face the risk of unravelling.

3. Weak earnings are a key headwind The Q1 earnings of India Inc. have been mixed and unimpressive, failing to lift the sombre mood of the market.

So far, the market has been discounting an earnings revival from the second half of the financial year (H2FY26). However, due to the Trump tariff blow, expectations of a material earnings growth are losing steam.

"The market continues to be technically and fundamentally weak. Continuous lower lows on the Nifty are technically a weak sign. From the fundamental perspective, there are no indications yet of a sharp uptick in earnings for FY26," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments.

4. Relentless FPI outflow Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are aggressively selling Indian stocks in the cash segment, keeping the market in the lower territory.

After offloading Indian stocks worth ₹47,667 crore in July in the cash segment, FPIs have already pulled out over ₹15,950 crore in August so far.

"The weak market indicators, along with the relatively high valuations in India, are triggering sustained selling by the FIIs. FIIs have sold on all trading days of August, so far, taking their total cash market selling in August, till now, to ₹15,950 crore," Vijayakumar observed.

"In the present context of negative sentiments in the market caused by the tariff skirmishes between India and the US, FIIs are likely to continue selling in the cash market. The only saving grace is the sustained DII buying, which remains strong. The strong DII buying, assisted by sustained flows into mutual funds, can prevent a crash in the market," said Vijayakumar.

5. Technical factor: Nifty trades below 24,500 The Nifty 50 trades below a crucial support of 24,500, which indicates further weakness is possible.

According to brokerage firm Axis Securities, if the Nifty trades above 24525, it may further rally up to 24,706-24,815-24,996 levels. However, if it trades below 24,525, there may be profit booking in the market, and the index may correct up to 24,415-24,235-24,125 levels.

