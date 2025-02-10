Sensex crashes over 600 points; investors lose ₹5 lakh crore; why is Indian stock market falling?

The Indian stock market continued witnessing selling pressure for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, February 10, with benchmark Sensex falling over 600 points and Nifty 50 moving near 23,350 on the downside in the intraday session.

The Sensex opened at 77,789.30 against its previous close of 77,860.19 and dropped 671 points to the level of 77,189.04. The Nifty 50 opened at 23,543.80 against its previous close of 23,559.95 and fell over 200 points, or 0.90 per cent, to the level of 23,357.60.

The selloff was widespread across segments and even more severe in the mid- and small-cap segments, as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up to 2 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed forms fell to nearly ₹419 lakh crore from nearly ₹424 lakh crore in the previous session, making investors lose about ₹5 lakh crore in a session.

Around 10:45 AM, the Sensex was 572 points, or 0.73 per cent down at 77,289, while the Nifty 50 was trading at 23,383, down 177 points or 0.75 per cent.

Why is the Indian stock market falling today? Experts pointed out the following five factors that could be behind the market selloff:

1. Trump's tariff US President Donald Trump has been dealing a blow to market sentiment due to his tariff policies. According to a Reuters report, Trump said he would announce new 25 per cent tariffs on Monday on all steel and aluminium imports into the US, in addition to the existing metals duties. The report further added that he plans to announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries by Monday or Tuesday next week.

2. Stretched valuation despite correction The Sensex has corrected over 9 per cent from its all-time high of 85,978.25, hit on September 27 last year. However, despite this correction, the market valuation remains high, keeping investors cautious.

"It is important to understand that valuations in India continue to be on the higher side, particularly in the broader market. The market needs fundamental triggers like indications of GDP growth and earnings rebound. Until then the market is likely to move only in a range. Investors should stick to fairly valued high-quality large-caps," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



