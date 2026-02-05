Sensex crashes over 650 points, investors lose ₹3 lakh crore; why is the stock market down today?

The Indian stock market suffered strong losses in intraday trade on Thursday, February 5, as investors booked profits heavily across segments amid weak global cues. The Sensex crashed over 650 points to hit an intraday low of 83,151.62, while the Nifty 50 fell below 25,600 during the session.

The mid and small-cap indices dropped by up to a per cent. Investors lost about ₹3 lakh crore in a single session as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to ₹466 lakh crore from ₹469 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the Indian stock market down today? Let's take a look at five key factors behind the fall in the Indian stock market today:

1. Weak global cues weigh on sentiment The Indian stock market is mirroring he trend of major global peers. Korea's Kospi crashed 4%, while Japan's Nikkei dropped by almost 1%, following a 1.5% drop in the Nasdaq overnight.

Major markets worldwide are witnessing a selloff in tech stocks amid rising concerns about the high costs of AI investments.

AI dominated as an investment theme in 2025, and now investors are rotating their money by booking profits, as chatter about their valuations and risk-reward ratios gains momentum.

2. Unimpressive Q3 earnings The Q3 results have been mixed and slightly below expectations, raising fears that the market is still not conducive to sustained buying.

With the Budget and India-US trade deal behind, investors' focus is back on earnings trends and valuations, which are still stretched in the mid and small-cap segments.

"Over the long term, earnings dictate market direction. Events like the Budget, trade deals, or industry-level announcements can influence sentiment in the short run, leading to sharp reactions. But for the market to sustain gains, earnings backing is essential," said Ajit Mishra, SVP of Research at Religare Broking.

Investors are 'selling the rise', anticipating the market to deliver subdued returns over the medium term as global uncertainties persist.

3. Caution ahead of RBI policy Sanjay Malhotra, the Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), will announce the policy decision of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on Friday. While the market is expecting a status quo on policy rates, the focus is expected to remain on the growth-inflation projection and liquidity measures for the financial system.

4. Rupee's weakness against the dollar The Indian rupee traded flat on Thursday even as the dollar index rose about 0.25%, raising concerns that a stronger greenback could dampen optimism around the India-US trade deal.

That optimism had triggered a fresh round of FII buying in Indian equities, but a firmer dollar may once again push foreign investors away from domestic markets.

Meanwhile, according to news agency Reuters, dollar-rupee forward premiums continued to fall this week. The one-year implied yield dropped to 2.39%, which is the lowest level in more than a month. It has fallen by about 20 basis points over the week.