Sensex crashes over 800 points, extends losses to 6th day. 5 key factors behind the bloodbath in Indian stock market

Extending its losing streak to the sixth consecutive session, the Indian stock market benchmark Sensex crashed over 800 points in morning trade on Wednesday, February 12, amid mixed global cues. The 30-share pack crashed over 850 points from its previous close to the level of 75,431, while the Nifty 50 touched 22,815 on the downside.

The mid and small-cap segments continued their underperformance as the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices plunged up to 3 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of the firms listed on the BSE dropped to nearly ₹400.5 lakh crore from ₹408.5 lakh crore in the previous session. Thus, investors lost about ₹8 lakh crore in a day.

Advertisement

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Here are five key factors that are behind the selloff in the Indian stock market:

1. Caution ahead of the new Income Tax Bill To some extent, caution ahead of the new Income Tax Bill could be a reason behind the current market selloff.

According to reports, the new Income-Tax (I-T) Bill, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on February 1, is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Advertisement

There are fears of higher tax rates on financial securities under the new I-T Bill.

"Unsubstantiated fears regarding higher tax rates on financial securities due to the implementation of the New Income Tax Bill also triggered panic selling among weak market participants. Some of the selling can be linked to margin calls on funded positions," said Devarsh Vakil, Head of Prime Research, HDFC Securities.

Also Read | Expert view: Increase investments in stocks to profit from market correction

2. US Fed Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments Hopes of additional US Fed rate cuts this year were dashed after the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reaffirmed the central bank’s cautious stance on interest rates during his testimony before Congress on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Powell stated that the central bank is not under any pressure to cut rates in the near future as inflation remains elevated while the job market remains strong.

3. Aggressive FPI selloff Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been aggressively selling Indian equities since October last year. Cumulatively, they have offloaded Indian stocks worth over ₹2.8 lakh crore since October.

A confluence of factors, including stretched valuation of the Indian stock market, signs of growth losing momentum, weak quarterly earnings, the rupee's weakness, stronger US dollar and elevated bond yields, have triggered a massive foreign capital outflow from the Indian stock market.

Advertisement

4. Trump’s tariff tantrums US President Donald Trump’s tariff tantrums are a key reason behind the current market selloff. Markets worldwide are concerned about the possibility of a widespread trade war due to tariff policies.

"Trump’s tariff tantrums have impacted the markets for several days. Trump's move away from targeting specific countries like Mexico, Canada, and, to a lesser extent, China and moving to import tariffs on steel and aluminium in all countries has aggravated the concerns. The European Union’s declaration that they will retaliate with counter-tariffs has raised the probability of a full-blown trade war. How this will pan out remains to be seen," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



More to come…