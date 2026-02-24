Sensex crashes over 800 points, investors lose ₹4 lakh crore— Why is stock market falling? Explained with 5 key factors

Frontline indices, the Sensex and the Nifty 50, suffered strong losses in morning deals on Tuesday, February 24, as investors booked profits across sectors, tracking weak global cues.

The Sensex crashed more than 800 points to hit an intraday low of 82,481, while the NSE counterpart Nifty 50 breached below 25,500 on the downside.

The sell-off was broad-based, with the mid- and small-cap indices dropping by up to 1%.

Investors lost over ₹4 lakh crore within just half an hour of the session, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms fell to ₹465 lakh crore around 9:45 am, from ₹469 lakh crore in the previous session.

Why is the stock market falling? 5 key factors Let's take a look at five key factors behind the market selloff:

1. The spectre of US tariffs The Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) struck down Trump tariffs last week, but that seems to have made the Trump administration more aggressive about its tariff strategy.

As per a Bloomberg report, the Trump administration is planning to use Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to replace the global tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court.

Trump has threatened foreign nations that if they side with the US Supreme Court's judgment, they may face higher tariffs on goods imported into the US.

Meanwhile, all eyes are on the US President Donald Trump's first official State of the Union address of his second term on 24 February.

"President Trump’s State of the Union address today and the message that he will convey will be keenly watched by markets globally. The EU freezing the deal with the US in the light of the tariff changes following the US Supreme Court verdict and Trump’s warnings to countries backing away from deals indicate that the tariff drama has more in store for economies and markets," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

Read all market-related news here

Read more stories by Nishant Kumar