Sensex plunges 500 points; investors lose nearly ₹2 lakh crore — 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market extended losses to the second day on Tuesday, December 2, as investors booked profits at higher levels amid weakness in the rupee and persistent foreign investor outflows.

Meanwhile, investor focus will now shift to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) three-day monetary policy meeting, slated to begin tomorrow, with the outcome on December 5.

BSE Sensex plunged 504 points or 0.59% to 85,138, while Nifty 50 settled at 26,032, down 144 points or 0.55%. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on the BSE declined by ₹1.82 lakh crore to ₹472.59 lakh crore during the trade.

The broader markets also declined but managed to outperform the benchmarks, as the BSE Smallcap index fell 0.49% and the BSE Midcap shed 0.14%.

Stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

1. What's behind the fall in indices today? Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, said, “Domestic markets continued to witness profit booking amid worries over the weakening rupee and persistent FII outflows. Meanwhile, the NSE’s sectoral index overhaul in line with SEBI regulations led to corrections in major banking counters. In the near term, fading expectations of an RBI rate cut owing to strong GDP data and the uncertainty around US–India trade discussions may keep investors on edge.”

Even so, solid domestic macro fundamentals and a strengthening earnings outlook for the second half of the fiscal year are likely to lend support going forward, he added.

2. Top Nifty gainers Fifteen Nifty 50 stocks closed in the green today, with Asian Paints emerging as the best performer, rising 3.15% following an upgrade by UBS. Meanwhile, Dr Reddy's Labs, Maruti, Bharti Airtel, SBI Life and Trent followed suit, gaining 1%-0.5%.

3. Top Nifty losers On the flip side, IndiGo was the worst performer as it declined 1.6%. Other index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, RIL, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Adani Enterprises also ended deep in the red, shedding over 1% each.