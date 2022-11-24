World-beating Sensex breaks many records today7 min read . Updated: 24 Nov 2022, 04:23 PM IST
- The Sensex settled 762 points higher at 62,272, its first close above 62,000
Indian stock market benchmark Sensex today hit a new high today on the monthly expiry day of derivative (F&O) contracts , driven by a rally in IT companies. Global markets were also higher after minutes from Fed's latest meeting suggested that the US central bank may slow the pace of interest rate hikes. The Sensex rose 900 points to a new intra-day high of 62,412, breaking previous record of 62,245, hit on October 19, 2021.