World-beating Sensex breaks many records today

“Markets staged a strong upmove on the monthly expiry day and gained over a percent. After the gap-up start, the benchmark indices gradually inched higher and gained noticeable momentum in the last half an hour. Consequently, Sensex made a new record high and Nifty also inched closer to that milestone and closed at 18,484 levels. All sectors contributed to the move wherein IT outshined others. The broader indices also posted modest gains but the participation was restricted. Markets have reclaimed buoyancy and we expect the tone to continue. However participants shouldn’t go overboard and continue with selective buying," said Ajit Mishra, VP - Technical Research, Religare Broking Ltd.