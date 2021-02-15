Sensex crosses 52,000-mark for first time as macro data shows recovery on track

With China and Hong Kong markets closed for the Lunar New Year holiday, Japan’s Nikkei led the way, climbing 1.9% to reclaim the 30,000-point level for the first time in more than three decades. Global shares rose for the 11th day in a row to reach a fresh peak on the optimism about the rollout of covid-19 vaccines and new fiscal aid from theUS, while tensions in the Middle East drove oil to a 13-month high.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}