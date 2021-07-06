Sensex crosses 53,000 mark, Nifty up 0.4%; banking, aviation gain

MUMBAI: India's benchmark equity indices neared new highs on Tuesday on continued decline in covid infection cases. Sensex hit the 53,000-mark again while the Nifty was just 100 points shy of a fresh record high. Investors also weighed the pace of vaccinations.

Both indices gained for the third consecutive session. At 11.23 am, the benchmark Sensex rose 0.32% to 53,048 points while Nifty climbed 0.40% to 15,893 points.

"Overall sentiments were positive on account of fall in covid-19 infections and indications of more availability of vaccines. Hopes of a sustained reopening of the economy led to buying in sectors which were most affected by covid. Moreover, hope of good monsoon and positive Q1FY22 pre-quarterly updates from some of the heavyweights led to buying in banking and FMCG stocks" asid Siddhartha Khemka, head-Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Investors are cautious amid sharp rise in crude prices and a strengthening dollar.

Analysts say that the strong data from core sector output for May, substantial rise in import-export business momentum in June and visible traction in overall economic activities in June indicate healthy corporate earnings for Q1FY22 estimates despite the second wave of covid-19.

Aviation stocks gained after the concerned ministry allowed increasing capacity on domestic flights to 65% from 50% earlier, till July end. Indigo gained 2% while SpiceJet rose 3%.

Most Asian share markets opened a fraction higher on Tuesday, ahead of a key decision by Australia's central bank on its quantitative easing programme and despite ongoing concerns over the future regulation of China's powerful technology sector.

US markets were closed on Monday to mark the Independence Day weekend, leaving the Asian region without a strong lead to start trading on Tuesday.

