Sensex crosses 75,000 for the first time; Nifty 50 hits record high of above 22,700
The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22765.10 on Tuesday.
The Indian stock market achieved another milestone on Tuesday as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time. Both the frontline indices traded at record-high levels in the opening trade on April 9 with the Nifty 50 surging above the 22,700 level.
