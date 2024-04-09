The Indian stock market achieved another milestone on Tuesday as the benchmark BSE Sensex hit the 75,000 mark for the first time. Both the frontline indices traded at record-high levels in the opening trade on April 9 with the Nifty 50 surging above the 22,700 level.

The 30-share index Sensex opened 381.78 points, or 0.51%, higher at 75,124.28, while the NSE’s Nifty 50 surged 98.8 points, or 0.44%, to open at 22,765.10 on Tuesday. The Bank Nifty index also opened at a record high level of 48,810.80, up 229.10 points, or 0.47%.

Broader markets also supported the rally as the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 indices gained over 0.3% each. Strong buying was seen across the sectors with Nifty Realty, Nifty Auto, Nifty IT and Nifty PSU Bank rising the most.

Among stocks, Infosys, Tata Motors, Wipro, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were the top gains in the Sensex, while Reliance Industries, JSW Steel, Titan Company and Larsen & Toubro were the top losers.

Also Read: Day trading stocks to buy: Anand Rathi expert recommends three shares to buy today

Strong domestic macroeconomic fundamentals and positive global market cues also pushed the Indian stock market higher.

“After a stellar FY24, Indian equity markets continue to march higher into new territory. Hopes of a favourable outcome from the ensuing general elections and the subsequent policy thrust are keeping sentiments upbeat. The announcements of encouraging monthly/yearly data and some operational / order announcements by companies are attracting stock-specific buying," said Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO at HDFC Securities.

The broader market is slow in catching up and investors will do well to be cautious in entering small/midcaps without adequate due diligence, Relli added.

Meanwhile, on the global front, Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended flat overnight in a choppy session.

Investors now await the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting minutes and key US inflation data for further cues on the timing and depth of interest rate cuts.

Also Read: Buy or sell: Vaishali Parekh recommends three stocks to buy today — April 9

“The pattern of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ is a distinct bullish signal and this has been the standout pattern in the Indian market this year. Consequently, the buy-on-dips strategy has consistently worked for investors. The new records set by the market yesterday confirm the bullish market undertone. A healthy and desirable trend in the market movement yesterday was the outperformance of the largecaps. This trend is likely to continue," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

He believes that in this richly valued market, there is valuation comfort in largecap banking stocks.

“More importantly, Q4 results of the banking majors are likely to be very good. Sectors like capital goods, autos, cement and hospitality are likely to remain resilient," Vijayakumar added.

Technicals

On the technical front, the Nifty 50 index is showing strength around the 22,700 mark, while Bank Nifty is expected to maintain its position around 48,650.

“Throughout the day, we anticipate the Nifty to sustain its upward momentum. If there's a correction towards the 22,550 level in Nifty spot, it could present an opportunity for fresh long positions. Notably, the 22,800 Call strike in Nifty has significant Open Interest (OI) of approximately 48 lakhs shares, while the 22,500 Put strike holds substantial OI of around 91 lakhs shares," said Shrey Jain, Founder and CEO SAS Online.

Looking at the option data, Bank Nifty is likely to consolidate near the current levels, with both Call and Put strikes at 48,500 showing substantial OI.

“Nevertheless, our outlook remains positive as long as Bank Nifty holds above the 48,000 mark," Jain added.

Catch Stock Market Live Updates here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

BSE More Information

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!