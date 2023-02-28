Sensex declines 1%, Nifty50 falls nearly 2% in February
In February, Nifty continued to build on the weakening trend of the last week as the index ended with 1.77 per cent loss. Furthermore, Nifty index has retested its budget day intraday low of 17,353 levels.
The Indian equity market languished in the negative territory for most trading sessions in February. The market sentiment was marred by sticky US inflation at higher rates, hawkish policy stance by US Fed and domestic factors such as continued rate hikes by RBI and volatile moves in Adani group stocks post Hindenburg row. On Tuesday, the market ended in the red for the eight day in a row.
