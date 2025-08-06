Sensex declines 166 points, Nifty 50 below 25,600 — 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, decided to keep the repo rate steady at 5.5 percent on Wednesday, August 6. Following the policy announcement, the Sensex declined by 166.26 points to close at 80,543.99, while the Nifty dropped 75.35 points to end at 24,574.20. Market sentiment was further dented by former U.S. President Donald Trump’s renewed threat to impose higher tariffs on Indian goods.

Advertisement

Following the broader sell-off, mid and small-cap indices were also under pressure, with the NSE Midcap index falling 0.8 percent and the Smallcap index losing over 1 percent.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Why Indian Markets fell today The Indian stock market fell on August 6 after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the repo rate unchanged at 5.5 percent and maintained its ‘neutral’ policy stance. While widely expected, the lack of dovish signals or fresh support measures disappointed investors, particularly in rate-sensitive sectors.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said the economy remains resilient, but acknowledged global uncertainty, including geopolitical risks and muted trade. Inflation projections were revised down to 3.1 percent for FY26, but the RBI remained cautious given evolving data.

Advertisement

Adding to market anxiety, former U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to sharply raise tariffs on Indian goods, accusing India of reselling Russian oil for profit amid the Ukraine war. This came days after a 25 percent tariff was already imposed on Indian imports.

The twin concerns of policy inaction and rising geopolitical risks triggered profit booking, dragging key indices lower.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 13 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, with Asian Paints (up 1.94 per cent), HDFC Life (up 1.88 per cent), and M&M (up 0.9 per cent) ending as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Wipro (down 2.5 per cent), Aun Pharma (down 2.37 per cent), Jio Financial (down 2.06 per cent), and Tech Mahindra (down 2.05 per cent) were the top losers in the index.

Advertisement

4. Sectoral indices today Rate-sensitive sectors were mixed post the RBI announcement, with the Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services ended flat while Nifty Auto and Nifty Realty declined 0.53 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Among other sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma lost 1.7 percent and 2 percent, respectively, while Nifty FMCG and Nifty Metal shed around 0.9 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Lotus Developers (9.18 crore shares), Transrail Lighting (2.70 crore shares), Sarda Energy and Zinka Logistics (2.09 crore shares each) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Upper and Lower Circuits 62 stocks hit their respective upper circuits in trade today while 95 stocks were locked in their respective lower circuits on NSE.

Advertisement

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 3,066 stocks traded on the NSE, 835 advanced, while 2,133 declined. Some 98 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 35 stocks hit 52-week highs As many as 35 stocks, including Authum Invest, Godfrey Phillips, TVS Motor, Fortis Health, Vishal Mega Mart, Delhivery, and Sarda Energy, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade.

9. 83 stocks hit 52-week lows Ease My Trip, Balaxi Pharma, Brigade Hotel Ventures, and Lotus Developers were among the 83 stocks that hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook “Nifty remained bearish throughout the day as the index stayed under selling pressure, holding below the 50EMA throughout the session. The RSI continued to display a bearish crossover on both the daily and hourly charts. In addition, a lower-top, lower-bottom formation has developed on the hourly chart, indicating a weakening trend. The index is likely to remain a “sell on rise” as long as it stays below 24,850. In the short term, the index may trend downwards towards 24,400, which is expected to act as a crucial support level on a sustained or closing basis. If Nifty sustains below 24,400, it is likely to witness a more serious correction,” said Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

Advertisement