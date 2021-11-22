Sensex down 1170 points but these 5 stocks are today up 4-7%

Stock market today: Amid bloodbath at Dalal Street, some quality stocks today managed to held their fort intact. These stocks not only managed to remain in the green zone, they registered sharp upside move as well. On a day when realty and PSU stocks have been badly, we list out 5 stocks that surged from 3.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent in this bear driven market.

1] Vedanta: This mining company stock today opened with an upside gap of ₹0.05 and went on to climb its intraday high of ₹330, logging around 6.5 per cent gain against its Thursday close of ₹309.55 apiece. Vedanata shares are one of the multibagger stocks in 2021 as it has surged from ₹160.40 to ₹330 per share levels today, logging around 105 per cent rise in year-to-date time.

2] Vodafone Idea: This telecom share today opened with an upside gap of ₹0.60 per share and went on to surge to its today's high of ₹10.90 per share levels, logging near 7 per cent rise in today's trade session. Vodafone Idea share has been a news-making stock as it gives sharp upside move on small development. Despite being tagged as a penny stock, this telecom share has delivered around 25 per cent return in last 6 months.

3] Trident: This infotech company stock today opened upside at ₹45.20, its close price on Thursday and made its intraday high of ₹47.45 per share levels, registering 5 per cent rise in today's session. Like Vedantta, Trident shares also have a history of giving stellar return to its shareholders. In year-to-date time, Trident shares have shot up from ₹10.75 per share levels to ₹47.45 levels, yielding to the tune of 340 per cent in 2021.

4] Thermax: This engineering stock today opened ₹17.80 up from its Thursday close price on NSE and went on to climb to its today's high of ₹1753.90 apiece, logging to the tune of near 5 per cent intraday gain. This share is almost a multibagger stock as it surged from around ₹905 to ₹1750 per share levels, delivering near 95 per cent rise in 2021.

5] Bharti Airtel: Like Vodafone Idea, this telecom stock too opened ₹25.65 per share upside and went on to make its today's high of ₹755.95 levels, logging around 4 per cent rise in today session. This stock too has given good return to its shareholders in recent times. In last 6 months, this stock has surged from around ₹517 to ₹740 per share levels, rising to the tune of near 45 per cent in this period.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.