Sensex down 1170 points but these 5 stocks are today up 4-7%

5] Bharti Airtel: Like Vodafone Idea, this telecom stock too opened ₹25.65 per share upside and went on to make its today's high of ₹755.95 levels, logging around 4 per cent rise in today session. This stock too has given good return to its shareholders in recent times. In last 6 months, this stock has surged from around ₹517 to ₹740 per share levels, rising to the tune of near 45 per cent in this period.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}