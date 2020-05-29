Indian equity benchmark Sensex was 144 points (-0.5%) lower at 10:19, while the broader Nifty 50 index was -0.21% lower. During the session, the Sensex traded in a range of 255 points, hitting 32079 at day's high and 31824 at day's low.

Health, Real Estate, and Capital Goods stocks led the gains today, while some selling was seen in Banking, Finance, and IT stocks.

Among the Sensex stocks, Bajaj Auto rose 3.2% to be the top performer. Other major gainers included ITC(+3.0%), Hero Motors(+2.4%), Sun Pharma(+1.7%), and Larsen & Toubro(+1.6%). Meanwhile Axis Bank was the top laggard in the Sensex pack, cracking -2.4%. It was followed by Titan Company(-1.9%), Tata Steel(-1.9%), Bharti Airtel(-1.8%), and HDFC Bank(-1.7%).

Among the indices, the BSE Healthcare index rose +1.57% and BSE REALTY index rose +1.27%. In comparison, the BSE BANKEX index fell -1.36% and BSE Finance index fell -0.92%.

In the broader markets, the BSE LargeCap index was down 0.09%, the MidCap index was up 0.86%, while the SmallCap index was up 1.09%. Globally, the Nikkei 225 was down -0.34%, the Hang Seng was down -0.71%, and Brent Crude was down -0.54%.

