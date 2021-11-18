The indecisiveness in the markets can more so be due to profit-booking, since the probability of there being a prominent fall in the equity markets due to the tapering is low. India has been one of the best performing emerging markets in this year and multiple international brokerages have also been citing that Indian equities are overvalued, leading to higher prudence among investors. This combined with better opportunities available in the primary markets and inflation worries appear to be the driving forces of hesitation in the secondary space. Having said this, once Fed starts tapering, investors do need to be watchful considering short term corrections can prevail as liquidity starts drying up.