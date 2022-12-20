According to stock market experts, immediate short term reason for Indian stocks' nosedive is Japanese government's decision to change their bond return range that has strengthened Yes in forex market. In fact, the Bank of Japan has slightly loosened the shackles of its 10-year yield target and the announcement in this regard has already been done. Apart from this, FIIs tendency of squaring off their position ahead of the arrival of Christmas festival is other reason for negative sentiments on Dalal Street. They said that fear of recession is still looming around as US Fed's hawkish commentary is still oscillating in the minds of market investors. However, they said that those who believe in bottom finishing, they can look at banking and capital goods stocks in current correction.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}