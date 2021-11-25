“Structurally, our view remains bullish on the Indian equities. However, in the near term, there are signs of some exhaustion in the equity rally. The markets are certainly taking a pause and the correction could extend by another 5%. On the broader perspective, we reiterate our bullish stance, with our positive rationale very much in place. We see Nifty during 2022 at much higher levels than 2021," said Amar Ambani, Head – Institutional Equities, Yes Securities.

