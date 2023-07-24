Sensex down almost 2% in two days; is it time to change investment strategy?4 min read 24 Jul 2023, 07:37 PM IST
The Indian market has experienced profit booking and a slight decline in benchmarks due to concerns over valuation and upcoming central bank meetings.
The domestic market has seen significant profit booking in the last two consecutive sessions, dragging the benchmarks lower from their record-high levels. In the last two days, the equity barometer Sensex has come down by almost 2 per cent while the Nifty has come off by 1.5 per cent.
