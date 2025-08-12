Sensex drops 368 points, Nifty ends at 24,487— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

A day after rising almost by a per cent, Indian stock market resumed its downward march on Tuesday, August 12, on losses led by heavyweights, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

The Sensex ended the day at 80,235.59, down 368 points, or 0.46 per cent, while the Nifty 50 settled at 24,487.40, down 98 points, or 0.40 per cent.

The mid-cap and small-cap segments outperformed. While the BSE Midcap index dropped 0.25 per cent, the Smallcap index rose 0.04 per cent.

The overall market capitalisation of firms listed on the BSE dropped to ₹443.3 lakh crore from over ₹444.14 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market fall today? Investors booked profits as concerns over tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump persist. While Trump has extended the trade truce with China for another 90 days, his stance on India remains aggressive.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the commerce ministry has shortlisted 50 countries as priority markets for diversifying exports to cushion the impact of steep US tariffs on Indian goods.

"The national market reacted with volatility to the ongoing developments in global trade tariffs, reflecting caution following the extension of the US–China tariff truce and ahead of key inflation data due later today," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, observed.

The market saw sector- and stock-specific moves amid a lack of fresh positive triggers. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Reliance emerged as the biggest drags on the benchmark Nifty 50, while Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti, Sun Pharma, and Tech Mahindra provided the strongest support.

"In the near term, stock-specific movements are likely to persist with investors’ attention focused on domestic consumption-led sectors to beat volatility," said Nair.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Tech Mahindra (up 2.03 per cent), Maruti Suzuki India (up 1.98 per cent), and Hero MotoCorp (up 1.79 per cent) ended as the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index As many as 33 stocks ended lower in the index, with Bajaj Finance (down 2.83 per cent), Trent (down 1.39 per cent), and HUL (down 1.37 per cent) as the top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Banking and financial services indices suffered significant losses, while auto and pharma ended with healthy gains.

The Nifty Bank index dropped 0.84 per cent, while the Private Bank index declined 0.81 per cent. The PSU Bank index slipped 0.08 per cent, and the Nifty Financial Services index crashed 1.02 per cent.

Nifty Pharma, Media and Auto rose 0.69 per cent, 0.60 per cent, and 0.56 per cent, respectively.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (31.78 crore shares), Jayaswal Neco Industries (14.50 crore shares), and Suzlon Energy (9.82 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Eight stocks jump over 15% on BSE WS Industries (India), Yatra Online, and Sprayking were among the eight stocks that jumped over 15 per cent on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,204 stocks traded on the BSE, 2,068 advanced, while 1,973 declined. Some 163 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 114 stocks hit 52-week highs One 97 Communications (Paytm), Nuvoco Vistas Corporation, Fortis Healthcare, Hitachi Energy India, and Star Cement were among the 114 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 105 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 105 stocks, including Bata India, Jindal Saw, and Praj Industries, hit their 52-week lows on the BSE.

10. Nifty's technical outlook According to Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, the Nifty 50 is likely to remain volatile in the short term with no clear directional bias.

"On the downside, immediate support is placed at 24,450; a break below this level could drag it towards 24,337 or lower. On the upside, immediate resistance is seen at 24,660–24,700, and a sustained move above this zone could push it towards 24,850 or even 25,000," said De.

Ajit Mishra, SVP of research at Religare Broking, pointed out that the bias is likely to turn positive only if the Nifty decisively sustains above 24,600, its 100 DEMA.

"Participants should focus on these outperformers and avoid laggards while anticipating a rebound," said Mishra.

