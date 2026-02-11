Sensex drops 40 points, Nifty 50 ends near 25,950— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Frontline indices the Sensex and the Nifty 50 ended mixed on Wednesday, February 11, as investors booked some profits in select heavyweights following healthy buying over the last three consecutive sessions.

The Sensex ended 40 points, or 0.05%, lower at 84,233.64, while the Nifty 50 closed at 25,953.85, rising 19 points, or 0.07%. The BSE 150 MidCap Index ended 0.02% lower, while the BSE 250 SmallCap Index climbed 0.13%.

10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today 1. Why did the Indian stock market end flat? The market ended flat on profit-taking after recent gains, as investors shifted focus to upcoming macro prints, earnings trends, and geopolitical developments.

"Domestic equities may enter a brief consolidation phase following this week’s strong rally driven by the US–India trade deal. Market attention has shifted back to mixed Q3 results, upcoming monthly inflation data, and finer details of the trade agreement, which is reportedly nearing finalisation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited, noted.

"Globally, sentiment stayed cautious due to weak US retail sales and persistent AI‑related disruptions, keeping investors risk‑averse ahead of key US employment data. Domestic markets have begun to benefit from improving FII flows, which have turned positive and are expected to continue due to upside in GDP forecast and moderation in India's valuations," Nair said.

2. Top Nifty 50 gainers Eicher Motors (up 6.45%), Apollo Hospitals Enterprise (up 3.98%), and Max Healthcare Institute (up 3.33%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty 50 index.

