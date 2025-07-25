Sensex drops 732 points; investors lose ₹6.5 lakh crore in a day— 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended with significant losses for the second consecutive session on Friday, July 25.
The Sensex closed 721 points, or 0.88 per cent, down at 81,463.09, while the Nifty 50 settled 225 points, or 0.90 per cent, lower at 24,837.
The market saw an overall sell-off, and the mid- and small-cap segments ended with even deeper losses. The BSE Midcap index declined 1.46 per cent, while the Smallcap index crashed 1.88 per cent.
Investors lost nearly ₹6.5 lakh crore in a single day as the cumulative market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms dropped to nearly ₹451.7 lakh crore from ₹458.11 lakh crore in the previous session.
Weak earnings, delayed India-US trade deal, relentless foreign capital outflow amid stretched valuation of the domestic market are the key factors behind the market's downtrend.
"Subdued corporate results and lacklustre global cues triggered a broad-based sell-off across domestic equities. Elevated valuations in large-cap stocks, coupled with significant net short positions held by FIIs, added to the downward pressure," Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments, observed.
"Investor sentiment remained fragile amid ongoing uncertainty over US-India tariff negotiations and the ECB maintaining the status quo, with rate cuts deferred until clearer insights emerge on the inflationary impact of trade developments. Moderation in DII inflows after the strong buying of the last two to three months, due to a muted earnings season and persistent FII selling, continues to impact the current market," said Nair.
Only seven stocks managed to end in the green in the Nifty 50 index, among which Cipla (up 3.17 per cent), SBI Life Insurance Company (up 2.07 per cent), and Apollo Hospitals (up 1.50 per cent) stood at the top.
Shares of Bajaj Finance (down 4.81 per cent), Shriram Finance (down 3.64 per cent), and IndusInd Bank (down 2.64 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.
Barring Nifty Healthcare (up 0.69 per cent) and Pharma (up 0.54 per cent), all sectoral indices ended with losses, with Media (down 2.61 per cent), Oil & Gas (down 1.96 per cent), PSU Bank (down 1.70 per cent), and Metal (down 1.64 per cent) losing heavily.
Nifty Bank dropped 0.94 per cent, while the Financial Services ended 0.88 per cent lower.
Jayaswal Neco Industries (34.72 crore shares), Vodafone Idea (23.83 crore shares), and Ola Electric Mobility (13.61 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)
