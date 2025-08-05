Sensex resumes downtrend after one-day hiatus, drops 300 points — 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

llIndian stock market's benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — resumed their downward trend after a one-day hiatus on Tuesday, August 5. With this, both indices are down in three of the past four trading sessions.

Advertisement

The BSE barometer Sensex closed 308 points or 0.38% lower at 80,710. Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, settled at 24,649, down 73 points or 0.30%.

The broader markets declined in trade today; however, they outperformed the benchmark Sensex. The BSE Midcap index declined just 0.14% while the BSE Smallcap index shed 0.27%.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market that investors must know:

1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? The Indian stock market investors remained on the back foot as US President Donald Trump renewed the threat of harsh tariffs on imports from India over the country's purchases of Russian oil. They also remained on the sidelines ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy decision.

Advertisement

Trump on Monday threatened to impose higher tariffs on goods imported from India, prompting New Delhi to call the move "unjustified" and pledge to safeguard its economic interests, further straining ties between the two nations, as per a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, the country's central bank is expected to hold the rates steady when it announces the outcome of the August policy meeting.

Lingering uncertainty over the tariff situation, following recent statements from the US President, along with a lack of major positive surprises from the earnings season, has been weighing on market sentiment, said Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking.

“ All eyes are now on the outcome of the upcoming MPC meeting. While the committee is expected to hold rates steady amid global uncertainties, the tone of their commentary will be crucial,” Mishra added.

Advertisement

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Out of the 50 Nifty stocks, 24 closed in the green. Titan was the best gainer, rising 2%. It was followed by IndusInd Bank, which rose 1.66% and SBI Life, which added 1.56%. Maruti Suzuki, Coal India, Trent and Eicher Motors are among the other top gainers that added over 1% each.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index On the other hand, Adani Ports, down 1.94%, emerged as the top loser following its Q1 results. Reliance Industries, Infosys, Adani Enterprises and Cipla were other top losers.

4. Sectoral indices today Barring auto and metals, most major sectoral indices closed with cuts today. The biggest loser was the pharma index, which lost 0.83%. Meanwhile, FMCG index was another top drag, down 0.72%. Another defensive sector - IT - lost 0.48%.

Advertisement

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (48.47 crore shares), Jayaswal Neco Industries (15.90 crore shares), GTL Infra (5.63 crore shares) and Suzlon Energy (4.93 crore shares) were among the most active stocks in volume terms.

6. 8 stocks jump over 10% on BSE Some eight stocks on the NSE gained over 10% today. Xtglobal Infotech was the top gainer with a 13.84% rally. It was followed by Sanofi Consumer and Oswal Agro Mills, which added over 12% each. Other gainers included Newgen, Godfrey Phillips and Allied Digital Services.

7. Advance-decline ratio The advance-decline ratio on the BSE leaned in favour of losers. Some 2299 stocks declined while 1743 gained today.

Advertisement

8. 50 stocks hit 52-week highs Fifty stocks hit 52-week highs today, including AB Capital, Belrise Industries, CSB Bank, JK Cement, Star Cement and TVS Motor.

9. 55 stocks hit 52-week lows Fifty-five stocks touched their 52-week lows on the NSE. Dreamfolks, Easy Trip Planners and Brigade Hotel Ventures were among some stocks at their 52-week lows.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said, "Nifty traded with a negative bias throughout the day, remaining below the 50EMA. On the daily chart as well, the index is comfortably placed below the 50EMA. The current range is 24,400–24,850, and in the short term, the index is likely to remain within this band. Only a decisive move beyond this range might determine the next course of action for the market."

Advertisement