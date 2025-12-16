Sensex drops over 400 points, Nifty 50 slips below 26k again— Why is the Indian stock market falling? Explained

Stock market today: The Indian stock market saw across-the-board selling in morning trade on Tuesday, December 16, tracking weak global cues. The Sensex dropped more than 400 points to hit an intraday low of 84,795, while the Nifty 50 slipped below the psychologically important level of 26,000, touching an intraday low of 25,901.

The midcap and smallcap segments, too, were under pressure; the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices dropped more than half a per cent each during the session.

Investors lost approximately ₹2 lakh crore within the first half hour of the session, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms was nearly ₹469 lakh crore by 9:45 am on Tuesday compared to ₹471 lakh crore in the previous session.

The domestic market has been in the doldrums this month. The Sensex and the Nifty 50 are down about 1% each in December so far, looking set to snap their three-month winning streak.

Why is the Indian stock market falling? Experts highlight the following five reasons behind the market fall:

1. Rupee's acute weakness against the US dollar The Indian rupee is at its record low, hovering near 91 against the US dollar, dealing a severe blow to market sentiment. The domestic currency opened at 90.79 per dollar on Tuesday against the previous close of 90.73.

The domestic currency has fallen about 6% this year so far due to persistent FII outflows and trade imbalance.

"Three forces have driven rupee's weakness: (i) a capital-flow deficit created by persistent FII equity outflows, (ii) a policy decision to allow the rupee to reflect fundamentals rather than defend arbitrary levels, and (iii) a structural import imbalance still tilted towards energy, electronics, and gold," Rishabh Nahar, Partner and Fund Manager at Qode Advisors, told Mint.

2. Weak global cues Major Asian peers, including Japan's Nikkei, Korea's Kospi, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng, crashed up to 2% during the session, following a 0.61% decline in the Nasdaq overnight, ahead of key US macro data, such as the November jobs report due later today.

"US tech stocks dropped, dragging three major indexes down with them as investors prepare for another wave of delayed economic data. This week’s jobs data could be more important for equities' perception of interest rate policy going forward than last week’s FOMC meeting," said Vikram Kasat, Head of Advisory, PL Capital.

Caution ahead of the policy decisions of the Bank of England (BoE) and the Bank of Japan (BoJ) this week are also keeping the risk appetite low.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

