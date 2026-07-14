Sensex drops over 500 points, Nifty 50 comes back to 24,050- 5 key factors behind the stock market decline explained

The Indian stock market traded lower in morning trade on Tuesday, 14 July, due to a combination of factors, including geopolitical tensions and rising crude oil prices.

Equity benchmark Sensex dropped more than 500 points to an intraday low of 77,063, while the Nifty 50 touched 24,050 on the downside.

Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Auto, and Realty indices crashed over 1% in morning deals.

Why is the stock market falling today? Let's take a look at five key factors which are weighing on market sentiment:

1. Escalating Middle East tensions Flaring up tensions in the Middle East is the biggest factor weighing on market sentiment.

The US-Iran conflict has intensified with reports suggesting the US launched its third consecutive night of strikes on Iran.

US President Donald Trump has announced a fresh blockade on Iranian trade in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read | US Iran War News Highlights : US military to begin enforcing Iran blockade

The conflict is again spreading in the region. Ending a four-year truce, Houthi rebels fired missiles at Saudi Arabia after accusing it of bombing an airport under their control on Monday, as per reports.

2. Oil prices jump Crude oil benchmark Brent crude jumped over 2% to trade near the $85 per barrel. Elevated crude oil prices create major macro headwinds for India.

Apart from driving inflation up, it strains India's fiscal position as the country is the world's third-largest importer of crude oil and meets about 85–90% of its total crude oil requirement through imports.

"The escalation of tensions in the U.S.-Iran conflict has pushed Brent crude to $84. If this spike continues, it will again start impacting India’s macros. The BoP vulnerability and the potential impact on the rupee can again become issues that may impact the market adversely," Dr VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments, noted.

3. Inflation, rate hikes spectre returns India’s retail inflation rose to 4.38% in June, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s 4% midpoint target for the first time since January 2025. Higher petrol and diesel prices and firmer food prices drove inflation higher.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation exceeded expectations, as the median estimate of retail inflation was 4.2% forecast by 18 economists in a Mint poll.

Market participants fear that the rise in inflation can result in monetary tightening, which can deteriorate market sentiment.

"India's CPI inflation accelerated to 4.4% in June, up sharply from 3.9% in May 2026, and marginally above the market consensus of around 4.3%. Food inflation remains vulnerable to weather-related risks, including the possibility of El Niño affecting agricultural output," Sujan Hajra, Chief Economist & Executive Director, Anand Rathi Group, noted.

"While headline inflation has moved above the RBI's 4% medium-term target, it remains comfortably within the central bank's 2%-6% tolerance band. Given the evolving inflation dynamics, we expect the MPC to remain watchful and maintain a data-dependent approach before taking any further policy action," Hajra said.

4. Macro woes While India's inflation rose in June, India's merchandise trade deficit widened to a five-month high of $30.43 billion in June.

Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA, pointed out that India’s merchandise trade deficit widened by over 50% YoY to $30.4 billion in June 2026 from $19.1 billion in June 2025, as elevated commodity prices pushed up the import bill by 31% in the month.

Nayar added that while exports also rose by a healthy 15.5% YoY in June 2026, this sharply trailed the expansion seen in imports during the month.

"While the situation in West Asia and its impact on crude oil prices remains a monitorable, ICRA expects the current account deficit to widen to at least 1.0% of GDP in FY27," said Nayar.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee declined 42 paise to 96.10 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday amid a sharp jump in oil prices and weak macro data.

A further deterioration will trigger further weakness in the Indian rupee, causing foreign capital outflows.

The spike in the US 10-year yield is another concern, which can impact FPI flows.

Also Read | RBI sees geopolitics, AI bubble as biggest threats to Indian economy

5. Q1 earnings and management commentary Q1 numbers and management commentaries on the outlook amid macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds will be key factors that will dictate market trend.

The conflict in the Middle East, which drove oil prices higher, has dented earnings growth expectations, with some experts expecting a recovery in earnings to begin only from Q3FY27 onwards.

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