Sensex ends 117 points lower after RBI policy meet outcome: 10 key highlights from Indian stock market today

The Indian stock market ended Friday's volatile trading session marginally in the red as investors weighed the central bank's latest inflation and growth projections against the measures announced to spur foreign capital flows and support the Indian rupee.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI), along expected lines, kept its key repo rate unchanged at 5.25% but flagged risks to growth and inflation from the prolonged West Asia conflict, elevated energy prices and global supply-chain disruptions, raising fears of stagflation.

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The RBI slashed its growth projections for FY27 to 6.6% from 6.9% projected in the April monetary policy. It also raised the inflation outlook to 5.1% from 4.6%.

Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in his statement that “monetary policy has turned more cautious” as the global economic outlook remains clouded by the “geopolitical impasse” in the Middle East. Going ahead, analysts believe the RBI could raise rates later in the year to contain inflation.

At the same time, the central bank along with the government unveiled measures to attract dollar inflows and ease pressure on the rupee. The government exempted foreign institutional investors from capital gains tax on interest from government securities in a measure to boost inflows into the debt market.

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Meanwhile, RBI broadened the universe of sovereign bonds available under its unrestricted foreign investment route.

Against this backdrop, the BSE barometer Sensex closed the day at 74,243, lower by 117 points or 0.16%. Meanwhile, NSE Nifty ended at 23,366.70, down 49.85 or 0.21%. The indices have declined in three out of five trading days, shedding 0.80% and extending their losing run to the second week in a row.

Indian stock market today: 10 key highlights Here are 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

1. What moved the market? “Domestic equities closed flat as the monetary policy outcome aligned with expectations, while supportive measures announced by the RBI governor helped strengthen the rupee. However, the downward revision in growth forecasts and a calibrated inflation outlook prompted profit booking as investors reassessed near‑term demand and earnings prospects. Though the currency’s gains may support sentiment in the near term, inflationary pressures and a firm bond‑yield environment are expected to weigh on both foreign and domestic inflows,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

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2. Top Nifty 50 gainers today In the 50-pack Nifty, 23 stocks closed in the green today, with Adani Enterprises emerging as the top gainer, up 2.36%, following a reported block deal in the counter. HUL followed suit with a 2% rise. Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank and Dr Reddy's Labs were other gainers, rising 1.2% to 1.7%.

3. Top Nifty 50 losers today IT major Wipro emerged as the top loser today as it shed 3.07% after turning ex-record for its ₹15,000 crore share buyback. Hindalco, Trent, TCS, Coal India and Tata Steel were other losers as they shed up to 3%.

4. Sectoral watch: IT, metals fall; media shines again In the sectoral space, IT and metals were the major losers as they shed 0.99% and 1.60%, respectively. Nifty Media once again emerged as the top gainer following a 3.48% rise. Rate-sensitive sectors like auto, banks and realty gained 0.08% to 0.56% after the RBI kept its repo rate unchanged.

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5. Most active stocks In volume terms, Vodafone Idea was the most-actively traded stock today as 68.55 crore shares of the company changed hands. It was followed by Ola Electric, which saw 23.26 crore shares traded.

ZEEL trailed Ola as volumes stood at 23.02 crore shares. The stock has been gaining traction as it has partnered with FIFA to broadcast the Football World Cup 2026 matches in India. GTL Infra and YES Bank were the other most traded stocks today.

6. Price band hitters On NSE, 111 stocks hit their upper price bands and 93 slipped to their lower price bands today. Among the gainers were ITDC, CP Plus, ideaForge, Reliance Infra, Zee Media, and Blue Chip India. Meanwhile, Coffee Days, Rajesh Exports, and Blue Coast Hotels were those that touched lower price bands.

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7. Stocks at 52-week highs and lows In today's trade, 99 stocks were at 52-week highs and 43 at their 52-week lows. Adani Energy Solutions, Apar Industries, Cupid, Data Patterns, CG power, Vodafone Idea were among the stocks that rose to their new one-year peaks. Some of the stocks that touched 52-week lows were Elcid Investments, EID Parry, Patanjali, Reliance Industries, TCS and Pfizer.

8. Advance-decline ratio The market breadth was largely flat as 1623 stocks rose and 1694 stocks declined in today's trading session. Meanwhile, 94 stocks were unchanged.

9. Rupee posts best day in 2 months The Indian rupee advanced on Friday to post its best session in two months, after the central bank held its policy rate and announced a host of measures to attract dollar inflows over the medium term. The rupee gained 0.9% to end at 94.9450 per dollar, its biggest gain since April 2, as per a Reuters report.

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10. Nifty technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, said that the index has been oscillating within a defined range as it absorbs the RBI policy announcement. “Sentiment continues to remain weak, with the index sustaining below its critical moving averages. The RSI also remains weak, indicating a lack of positive momentum. In the short term, the index is likely to consolidate within the 23,300–23,500 range. A decisive breakout above 23,500 could trigger a rally towards 25,700 and higher, while a breach below the 23,300 support level may lead to a sharp correction,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More ✕ Saloni Goel Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.

At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.

Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.

Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.