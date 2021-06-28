Sensex ends 189 points lower; HDFC Life Insurance and Titan among top Nifty lose

‘The project has total coal extraction capacity of approximately 105 m tons (MT) with an annual capacity of 5 MT and over burden removal during the project period is over 539 MBCM. The concession period is 25 years including two years of development period with an option of extending the contract for a period of another 10 years with the consent of both the parties (with this the total contract period will extend up to 35 years)’, the company said in a press release.