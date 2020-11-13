Sensex ends 3% higher for the week. What analysts say

"Nifty witnessed a gap down opening on back of Asian Markets however; the weak momentum couldn’t last for long and with the passing of early session of trade, the benchmark index made an intraday high with help from Reliance and Bajaj Finance. Subsequently, momentum was range bound only without any clue from any direction and finally Nifty settled its weekly closing at 12719 level with the gain of 29 points only. Technically, the benchmark index has been trading in a Range Bound movement since the last three days after forming an all-time high which indicates sideward movement between the range of 12550 to 12770, either side breakout will lead the particular direction and confirm the trend for time being."