Sensex ends 313 points higher, Nifty above 25,300: 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today

Benchmark indices ended on a positive note on September 17, with the Nifty reclaiming the 25,300 mark. The Sensex closed 313.02 points higher, or 0.38 percent, at 82,693.71, while the Nifty gained 91.15 points, or 0.36 percent, to settle at 25,330.25.

Midcap and Smallcap indices rose 0.08 per cent and 0.68 per cent, respectively.

Investors earned over ₹1 lakh crore in a day as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to over ₹464 lakh crore from ₹463 lakh crore in the previous session.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why did the Indian stock market rise today? Market sentiment improved as India and the US resumed trade talks, with US Trade Representative for South Asia Brendan Lynch visiting New Delhi to explore a potential agreement. Hopes of a 25-basis-point rate cut by the US Federal Reserve on September 17 added to investor optimism, while a weaker dollar and a firmer rupee provided further support to the market rally.

"Indian equities maintained their upward momentum, aided by the revival of India–US trade talks and efforts to strengthen bilateral ties. A stable INR added to investor confidence, while global markets traded cautiously ahead of the US Fed’s FOMC decision. Domestically, equities remained in risk-on mode, supported by expectations of a rate cut and improving macro fundamentals. Strong domestic inflows, currency stability, and favourable geopolitical dynamics continue to create a constructive near-term outlook for the market, said" Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index today As many as 20 stocks ended higher in the Nifty 50 index, among which Tata Consumer (up 3.99 per cent), SBI (up 3.05 per cent), and Bharat Electronics (up 2.21 per cent) were the top gainers.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of HDFC Life (down 1.08 per cent), Bajaj Finserv (down 0.98 per cent), and Titan (down 0.91 per cent) ended as the top losers in the index.

4. Sectoral indices today Sectoral indices were mixed today.Sectoral performance was mixed, with FMCG, consumer durables, telecom, and metal ending lower, while auto, PSU banks, IT, and oil & gas posted gains of 0.5–2.6 percent.

Nifty Bank climbed 0.63 per cent and the Financial Services index ended 0.26 per cent higher.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Urban Company (19.60 crore shares), KNR Construction (6.90 crore), Redington (5.95 crore shares), and Bharat Electronics (2.76 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. 6 stocks jump over 5% on NSE As many as 12 stocks, including DCM Shriram, Garden Reach, Elgi Equipments, IFCI jumped over 5 per cent on the NSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 3,177 stocks traded on the NSE, 1,764 advanced, while 1,315 declined. Some 98 stocks remained unchanged.

8. 84 stocks hit 52-week highs Maruti Suzuki India, Hyundai Motor, JSW Steel, and L&T Fiannce were among the 155 stocks that hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. 24 stocks hit 52-week lows As many as 24 stocks, including Cedaar Textile, Anik Industries, and Smarten Power Systems hit their 52-week lows in intraday trade on the NSE.

10. Nifty 50 technical outlook Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research, Religare Broking said:

"Markets edged higher in a subdued session on Wednesday, reflecting a positive yet cautious undertone. After a firm start, the Nifty index traded in a narrow range throughout the day before settling at 25,330.25 level. Sectoral performance was mixed, with IT, banking, and auto emerging as the top gainers, while metals, FMCG, and pharma witnessed profit-taking. Meanwhile, the broader indices maintained their positive bias, with both midcap and small-cap indices closing in the green.

Despite the range-bound move, underlying sentiment remains supported by optimism around policy reforms and robust domestic flows. However, persistent FII selling and caution ahead of the U.S. Fed policy outcome capped the momentum. On the index front, the Nifty is now inching towards the 25,500 mark, aided by renewed strength in banking and rotational buying across sectors. We recommend continuing with a “buy on dips” approach, with support placed around the 25,050–25,150 zone, while keeping position sizes moderate given the likelihood of higher volatility due to global events."