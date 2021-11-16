Sensex Ends 396 Points Lower, Nifty Slips Below 18,000; Maruti Suzuki Rallies 7%

In the second quarter of the financial year 2022, Asian Paints had a 34% volume growth on a base of 11% but earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) and gross margins dipped 900-1,000 basis points each. Asian Paints’ profitability had been significantly impacted by the steep material inflation leading to PBT (profit before tax) loss, according to chief executive officer and managing director Amit Syngle.

