Benchmark indices recovered early losses and ended higher for the second consecutive session supported by the power, metal and oil & gas stocks.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex stood higher by 478 points (up 0.8%).

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty closed higher by 152 points (up 0.9%).

IOC and Titan were among the top gainers today.

IndusInd Bank and Divi's Laboratories, on the other hand, were among the top losers today.

The SGX Nifty was trading at 18,126, up by 209 points, at the time of writing.

Broader markets recovered strongly in afternoon trade with IT stocks seeing accumulation.

Both the midcap and smallcap indices saw hectic activity with several stocks indicating moves of a good festive season.

The BSE MidCap index and the BSE SmallCap index ended up by 1.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Sectoral indices ended on a positive note with stocks in the oil & gas sector, consumer durables sector and power sector witnessing most of the buying interest.

Healthcare stocks, on the other hand, witnessed selling pressure.

Shares of Muthoot Finance and Shriram Transport hit their respective 52-week highs today.

Asian stock markets ended on a mixed note today.

The Hang Seng ended down by 0.4%, while the Shanghai Composite ended up by 0.2%. The Nikkei ended down by 0.4% in today’s session.

US stock futures are trading on a positive note today with the Dow Futures trading up by 64 points.

The rupee is trading at 74.02 against the US$.

Gold prices for the latest contract on MCX are trading down by 0.1% at ₹47,945 per 10 grams.

In news from the engineering sector, Inox Wind was among the top buzzing stocks today.

Inox Wind share price rose 4.4% on the BSE today after the company bagged an order from NTPC Renewable Energy for a wind power project in Gujarat.

The company has bagged an order for a 150-megawatt (MW) wind power project from NTPC Renewable Energy, a wholly-owned subsidiary of NTPC, to be commissioned in the state of Gujarat.

The project will be executed on a turnkey basis at Dayapar in the Kutch district and is to be commissioned by April 2023.

In a statement, Kailash Tarachandani, CEO of Inox Wind said,

We are very excited to bag this prestigious project from NTPC. This being a repeat order from NTPC, Inox Wind had earlier executed a 50 MW turnkey wind project for NTPC in Gujarat a few years ago, speaks volumes about Inox Wind’s credentials and capabilities.

We look forward to being a long-term and trusted supplier for NTPC and be partners in NTPC’s vision of achieving its ambitious renewable energy target. This also happens to be the largest order awarded by a PSU in recent times.

Inox Wind will supply and install DF 113/92 - 2.0 MW capacity wind turbine generators with 113 meters rotor diameter and 92 meters hub height.

The common infrastructure facilities such as the 220 kilovolt (KV) pooling substation at Dayapar and an extra-high voltage transmission line has already been commissioned and thus the project will be executed on a plug and play basis with a shorter gestation period.

Inox Wind will also provide comprehensive operation and maintenance for the lifetime of the project.

Inox Wind share price ended the day up by 3.3% on the BSE.

Moving on to news from the pharma sector…

Divis Labs Falls 9% on Weak Operational Performance in September Quarter

Shares of Divi's Laboratories slipped 9% to ₹4,751 on the BSE in today’s intra-day trade as the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin contracted by 180 basis points year on year (YoY) to 41.5% in September quarter due to higher other expenses or employee costs.

The stock of the pharmaceutical company had hit a 52-week high of ₹5,425 on 18 October 2021.

During the quarter two of the fiscal 2022, Divi's Labs' profit after tax (PAT) grew by 17% to ₹6.1 bn against PAT of ₹5.2 bn in the same quarter of previous fiscal.

Revenues also grew 13.6% to ₹19.9 bn from ₹17.5 bn in the year ago quarter.

The company delivered in-line quarter two earnings led by strong offtake in the custom synthesis (CS) segment and ramp up in the nutraceuticals segment.

However, the firm reduced its financial year 2022 expected earnings per share (EPS) estimate by 5% to reflect some slowdown in offtake related to the generics segment and higher operational costs.

Divi's Laboratories share price ended the day down by 5.5% on the BSE.

Speaking of stocks, here's a pattern that if you see, you must sell your position. After all, exits are more important than entries.

In the chart below, we can see the head and shoulder pattern - the stock goes up, makes a high, falls a little bit, goes up to a higher high, does not make a higher low, rallies again, fails to make a new high, and then starts to break down.

View Full Image .

This usually happens in a situation where a stock or index has typically been in a bull trend for a while. Spotting this correctly can help you save money.

