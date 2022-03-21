After opening the day marginally higher, Indian share markets witnessed heavy selling in the afternoon session and ended lower.

The BSE Sensex had opened about 160 points higher but it quickly erased gains to trade flat. The selling intensified as the session progressed as finance, auto, and FMCG stocks witnessed selling.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex stood lower by 571 points (down 1%).

Meanwhile, the NSE Nifty closed lower by 169 points (down 1%).

Sun Pharma and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers today.

Power Grid and Asian Paints, on the other hand, were among the top losers today.

The SGX Nifty was trading at 17,170 down by 153 points, at the time of writing.

Broader markets ended mixed. The BSE MidCap index ended 0.7% lower while the BSE SmallCap index gained 0.4%.

Barring metal and healthcare stocks, all sectoral indices ended in red with stocks in the power sector, FMCG sector and banking sector witnessing most of the selling.

Shares of Avantel and Balrampur Chini Mills hit their respective 52-week highs today.

Asian share markets ended mixed as the Russia-Ukraine conflict failed to de-escalate despite several rounds of talks between the two nations.

The Hang Seng ended 0.9% lower while the Nikkei ended up by 0.7%.

US stock futures are trading on a negative note today with Dow Futures trading down by 112 points.

The rupee is trading at 76.16 against the US$.

In news from the commodity space, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) witnessed a net outflow of ₹2.5 bn in February, making it the second consecutive month of withdrawals as investors preferred equities over other segments on record SIP flows.

Net outflows from the gold ETFs were at ₹4.5 bn in the month of January. Prior to that, the asset class had seen a net investment of ₹3.1 bn.

However, the gold ETF category witnessed an increase in net assets under management (AUM) to ₹187.3 bn at the end of February from ₹178.4 bn in January-end.

The segment also saw a surge in the number of folios by 3.09 lakh to 37.74 lakh during the period under review.

In the entire 2021, gold ETFs attracted ₹48.1 bn primarily due to firming of inflation and elevated market valuations. The inflow was lower compared to ₹66.6 bn seen in 2020.

Speaking of gold, have a look at the chart below to see how gold has inched up ever since the Russia invaded Ukraine.

View Full Image Data as of 8 March 2022. Source: www.gold.org

In dollar terms, gold is up nearly 13% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In February 2022 alone it was up 6%.

How gold performs going forward remains to be seen.

In news from the steel sector, Ratnamani Metals was among the top buzzing stocks today.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes gained over 3% today after the company received a new domestic line pipe order for ₹5.9 bn from the oil & gas sector.

As per the filing, the said order is to be executed somewhere between August 2022 to March 2023.

Post this announcement, shares of the iron and steel products company hit a day's high of ₹2,299 on the BSE post order win announcement.

Ratnamani Metals & Tubes is engaged in providing total piping solutions to a diverse range of industries.

Shares of Ratnamani Metals & Tubes ended near day’s high, up 4.3%.

In news from the consumer durables space, Asian Granito India (AGL), one of the largest luxury surfaces and bath-ware solutions brands in the country, has filed draft papers for rights issue of equity shares to raise up to ₹5 bn.

The company has lined up mega expansion plan in value added luxury surfaces & bath-ware segments such as GVT Tiles, Sanitaryware and SPC Flooring segments through setting up new state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities.

The company is also setting up one of the world’s largest display centres covering an area of approximately 1.5 lakh sq. feet at Morbi, Gujarat to showcase Group's entire product range under single roof.

The new manufacturing facilities are expected to commence commercial operations in April 2023.

Asian Granito share price ended the day up by 4%.

Moving on to news from the sugar space, sugar stocks extended gains today after Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari urged for an increase in ethanol production.

Asking to reduce production of sugar and increase production of ethanol, the minister said,

Diversification of agriculture towards energy and power sector is the need of the hour. Farmers need to become Power Suppliers, besides being Annadata. Ethanol, methanol, bioethanol, bio-CNG, biodiesel, bio-LNG, green hydrogen and electric is where the future lies.

Amid calls of increasing ethanol production, all major sugar stocks ended higher today.

Shares of Balrampur Chini and Ugar Sugar gained 8% and 5% respectively to trade at new 52-week highs. Meanwhile, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Mawana Sugars gained nearly 6% each.

Dwarikesh Sugar and Dhampur sugar also rose 4%.

Speaking of sugar stocks, we recorded a video on the top ethanol stocks explaining why they should be on your watchlist.

You can watch the video on Equitymaster’s YouTube Channel.

Meanwhile, Ace Chartist at Equitymaster Brijesh Bhatia had highlighted in his video last week that sugar stocks will outperform. The result, today most of them were trading above the long term moving average of 200days.

Here’s what he shared on his Telegram channel today:

The breakout from triple inside bar pattern is visible on the Equal Weighted Sugar Index (EWSI) in the first 30mins of the session and setting the bullish tone for the week.

View Full Image Equitymaster

The breakout from triple inside bar means the price resuming it momentum after the consolidation or a breather.

As sugar stocks are getting sweeter, don't miss the candies (stocks) which are outperforming in the basket.

If you're interested in being part of my charting journey as I share how to create wealth from the profitable trade setup, join his telegram channel - Fast Profits Daily.

This article is syndicated from Equitymaster.com

