Sensex ends over 600 points down from day's high ahead of US Fed outcome today— 10 key highlights

The Indian stock market ended lower for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, December 10, amid mixed global cues ahead of the US Federal Reserve policy outcome later today.

Market benchmark Sensex rose as much as 354 points to hit an intraday high of 85,020.34 during the session, but failed to hold gains and dropped 629 points from the day's high to end in the negative territory.

Finally, the 30-share pack ended 275 points, or 0.32%, lower at 84,391.27, while the Nifty 50 settled at 25,758, down 82 points, or 0.32%. The BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices fell 1.08% and 0.58%, respectively.

Investors lost more than ₹1 lakh crore in a single session, as the overall market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms rose to nearly ₹463.8 lakh crore from ₹465 lakh crore in the previous session.

In three sessions, the Sensex has lost 1,321 points, or 1.5%, while the Nifty 50 has declined 1.6%.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day 1. Why is the Indian stock market falling? The domestic market has been in the negative territory ahead of the US Fed policy decision. Experts believe that a hawkish Fed may exacerbate foreign capital outflow from the Indian financial market, even if the Fed cuts rates by 25 basis points.

Persisting uncertainty over an India-US trade deal, the rupee's weakness, and continuous foreign capital outflow have been the key factors behind the market's downtrend.

"Indian markets mirrored global caution, weighed down by persistent FII outflows, INR weakness, and uncertainty surrounding US–India trade negotiations despite ongoing discussions. In the near term, market direction will be influenced by central bank cues and clarity on trade developments," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments Limited.

"Global equity markets experienced continued volatility due to rising Japanese bond yields and indications of BOJ monetary tightening, which are fostering risk-off sentiments in emerging markets. The focus now shifts to the upcoming US Fed meeting, where a 25-basis-point rate cut is widely expected. However, internal divisions and mixed economic indicators may temper expectations for further rate cuts in 2026," Nair said.

2. Top gainers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of Eicher Motors (up 1.54%), Hindalco Industries (up 1.07%), and HDFC Life Insurance Company (up 1.06%) ended as the top gainers in the Nifty index.

3. Top losers in the Nifty 50 index Shares of InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) (down 3.17%), Eternal (down 3.09%), and Trent (down 1.77%) ended as the top losers in the index. As many as 31 stocks ended lower in the Nifty pack.

4. Sectoral indices today Nifty Consumer Durables (down 1.72%), IT (down 0.89%), and PSU Bank (down 0.70%) ended with significant losses.

Nifty Bank fell 0.44%, while the Financial Services index dropped 0.53%.

On the other hand, Nifty Media (up 0.48%), Metal (up 0.46%), and Pharma (up 0.17%) ended in the green.

5. Most active stocks in terms of volume Vodafone Idea (68.87 crore shares), Meesho (40 crore shares), and Aequs (11.56 crore shares) were the most active stocks in terms of volume on the NSE.

6. Six stocks jump more than 15% on BSE Amkay Products, Rajshree Sugars & Chemicals, and Sheetal Cool Products were among the six stocks that surged more than 15% on the BSE.

On the flip side, seven stocks, including Kaynes Technology India, Hubtown, and Kalyani Forge, plunged more than 10% on the BSE.

7. Advance-decline ratio Out of 4,337 stocks traded on the BSE, 1,898 advanced, while 2,289 declined. Some 150 stocks remained unchanged.

8. Over 70 stocks hit 52-week highs Some 74 stocks, including Eicher Motors, AU Small Finance Bank, Anupam Rasayan India, and Aditya Birla Capital, hit their 52-week highs in intraday trade on the BSE.

9. Over 130 stocks hit 52-week lows Blue Dart Express, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, Dixon Technologies (India), Inox Wind, Page Industries, Piramal Pharma, and Sapphire Foods India were among the 136 stocks that fell to their 52-week lows on the BSE on Tuesday.

