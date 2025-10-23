Sensex ends 700 points down from day's high, but extends rally to 6th day: 10 highlights from Indian stock market today

Stock market today: The Indian benchmark indices — Sensex and Nifty — erased most gains to end nearly 0.15% higher in trade today, thus extending the bull run for Dalal Street to the sixth day in a row.

During intraday deals, Sensex hit the day's high of 85,290.06, gaining 864 points or 1.02%, over its last close. However, by the end of trade, the index had erased most losses amid profit taking at higher levels, and ended just 130.06 points or 0.15% higher at 84,556.40.

Meanwhile, its NSE counterpart, Nifty 50, topped the 26,000 mark to touch a high of 26,104.20 during the day today. But the index finally settled at 25,891.40, up 23 points or 0.09%.

The broader markets underperformed as the BSE Midcap index declined 0.15% and the BSE Smallcap index closed 0.42% lower.

Indian stock market: 10 key highlights from the day Here are the 10 key highlights from the Indian stock market today:

1. What moved Indian stock market today? The optimism around a trade deal between the US and India pushed the benchmark indices almost 1% higher today. According to a Mint report, the US is likely to slash the tariffs on India to 15-16% from 50% currently.

However, profit taking at higher levels and a tepid start for the US stock market weighed on the Indian market mood in the second half of the trading session.

"Domestic equities started on a positive note; however, they pared early gains as investors booked profits following sanctions on Russian oil and the possible postponement of India–US trade negotiations. Meanwhile, IT stocks advanced as sentiment improved after Trump’s softer tone on H1B visas. FIIs are gradually returning to Indian markets, encouraged by expectations of earnings rebound in H2FY26, supported by festive demand, tax benefits and GST reductions. As the undercurrent vibes of the domestic market have improved due to a possible India-US deal and a rise in consumer demand, the broad market is expected to do much better henceforth," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Investments.

2. Top gainers in Nifty 50 index Twenty-eight Nifty 50 stocks closed in the green today. IT stocks lead the rally, with Infosys emerging as the top gainer, with a 3.57% rise. It was followed by HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Shriram Finance and ONGC, which rose between 1.5% to 2.5%.

3. Top losers in Nifty 50 index On the other hand, 32 Nifty 50 stocks closed in the red. Eternal was the top loser, down 2.99%. IndiGo followed suit, with a 2.09% fall. Other top losers included Ultratech Cement, Eicher Motors, and Bharti Airtel, which dropped over 1.5% each.

4. Sectoral watch – 9 indices close higher Among 11 major indices, nine closed in the green. Nifty IT, up 2.21%, was the best performer. The Private Bank index also added nearly 0.5%. Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma were the only indices that ended in the red.

5. Most traded stocks in volume terms Vodafone Idea remained the most active stock in volume terms. The telecom stock, which rose 5.4% today, saw 129.62 crore shares change hands. YES Bank was also among the top 5 most traded stocks today, as 13.06 crore shares of the lender were traded.

IDFC First (9.41 crore shares), South Indian Bank (9.14 crore shares) and Sagility (8.74 crore shares) were among the other most traded equities today.

6. 15 stocks surge over 10% Fifteen stocks on the NSE jumped over 10% today. Some of these names included Sikko Industries, Epack Prefab Technologies, and Kitex Garments, among others.

7. 6 stocks fall more than 9% Capital Trust Limited-RE was the top NSE loser today, as it shed 17%. Zee Media, Gallant Ispat were among other top losers, down over 9% each.

8. Advance-decline ratio According to BSE data, 1855 stocks advanced and 2,409 stocks declined in trade today. Meanwhile, 125 stocks remained unchanged.

9. 221 stocks at 52-week highs; 60 at 52-week lows A total of 221 stocks scaled 52-week highs in trade today, including stocks like Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, CEAT, Federal Bank, Grasim, and HDFC Bank, among others.

On the other hand, 60 stocks touched 52-week lows today. Bandaram Pharma Packtech, Jet Solar, MFL India and Olatech Solutions were among the stocks that touched one-year lows.

10. Nifty's technical outlook Rupak De, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities, "The Nifty completely erased its morning gains during the day; nevertheless, the short-term trend remains strong. On the daily chart, a large red candle has formed, indicating the possibility of a pullback towards the 25,700 level in the next few days. However, the short-term trend remains intact, with the potential to revisit higher levels around 26,200 in the next 10–15 days. On the higher side, immediate resistance is placed at 26,000, above which the index may move towards 26,200."