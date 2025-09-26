Sensex ends 733 points lower, investors lose almost ₹7 lakh crore in a day - 10 key highlights from stock market today

This came close on the heels of last week’s steep hike in H-1B visa fees to $1,000, which has pressured Indian IT stocks. With IT carrying heavy weightage in the benchmark indices, the sector’s decline has amplified the broader market weakness. Adding to the uncertainty, US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell earlier this week hinted at a cautious stance on future rate cuts. Accenture's weak guidance in its Q4 results also aided the negative sentiment.