Indian markets inched higher to make new highs amid volatile session on Wednesday. Though rising covid-19 cases have impacted investor sentiments, the Sensex ended above 44000-mark for first time ever. The 30-share index closed at 44,180.05, up 227.34 points or 0.52% and the Nifty ended at 12,938.25, up 64.05 points or 0.50%.

Markets in other Asian regions were mixed as despite vaccine arrival expectations, investors remained cautious on continuous rise in covid-19 cases. On Tuesday, US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell also warned that the surge in cases is a concern for an economic recovery that has “a long way to go."

“Domestic equities continued to maintain its northward move mainly led by rebound in financials and automobiles. Strong buying continued in midcap and small cap stocks, which was very much on expected lines. A healthy improvement in earnings outlook of financials and visibility over asset quality continued to support financial stocks. We believe that Nifty is poised to touch psychological 13000 marks shortly as underlying strength remains intact," Arjun Yash Mahajan, head institutional business, Reliance Securities said.

However, the fast pace rise of Indian markets may be lagging fundamental support as valuations seem to be over heated and may concern investors. Sensex and Nifty are currently trading at 21.95 times and 21.48 times respectively on one-year forward price-to-earnings (PE) based on Bloomberg estimates. That compares to a three year average of 18.55 times and 17.82 times and five year average of 17.76 and 17.31 for Sensex and Nifty respectively.

“We currently are in a “frothy" zone from the short term perspective and hence need to be selective. Since the recent rally has been vertical and quick not all sectors provide comfortable entry points. We believe currently, Auto, Gas related stocks and select PSU Banking can be looking into. Metals and Private banking can be accumulated only on corrections," Sahaj Agrawal, Head of Research, Derivatives at Kotak Securities, said.

As economies around the world are recovering from the covid blows, global fund managers and brokerage firms are increasingly favouring India. UBS said that companies based in ASEAN and India may benefit from supply chain diversification out of China.

“Political considerations in an increasingly multipolar world, security concerns in light of the pandemic, consumer preferences tilting toward sustainability, and new technologies enabling localized production are all contributing to the world becoming more local.

The aggregate effect on growth and inflation is unclear. But these factors can be expected to favour companies exposed to automation and robotic companies already factoring sustainability into their supply chains, and companies based in ASEAN and India that could benefit from supply chain diversification out of China," it said.

