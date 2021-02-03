Sensex ends above 50,000 for first time, markets gain over 8% post-budget

MUMBAI : Riding on the Union Budget exuberance , Indian markets have gained over 8% in the last three days. With the budget proposals expected to kickstart investment cycle, critical for India’s medium-term growth prospects, investors are betting on capital markets despite elevated valuation concerns.

Favourable global cues also supported the equities rally with the Sensex closing the day above 50,000-mark for the first time ever. The 30-share index jumped 458.03 points or 0.92% to close at 50,255.75. The Nifty gained 142.10 points or 0.97%, ending at 14,789.95.

Jaideep Hansraj, MD and CEO, Kotak Securities said", The budget is fuelling a rally in all economy driven sectors along with banking. The uptick in global markets, resumption of FII flows and strong earnings trend coming from December quarter results are other factors that are taking markets higher. BSE Sensex will surge beyond 50000, if the Nifty manages to breach 15,000."

Foreign liquidity which has been keeping the rally intact continues to pump Indian equities. Post budget, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have invested $1.1 billion into Indian shares. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) including mutual funds and insurance companies were still net sellers in Indian shares worth ₹2525.40 crore in last three sessions.

Morgan Stanley with a bullish outlook on emerging markets said that it is most bullish on India currently, with a favourable Budget further boosting the outlook.

“This balance sheet expansion (by G4 central banks) appears to have played a key role in the major valuation re-rating for all equity indices recently which has taken MSCI EM forward price to earnings (PE) to 15.6 time From here on out the growth rate in G4 Central bank balance sheets is likely to moderate significantly, trending down to single-digit growth in early 2022," it said in a note on 2 February.

The G4 central banks are the Bank of England (BOE), the Bank of Japan (BOJ), the US Federal Reserve (FED), and the European Central Bank (ECB).

Despite raising concerns on the inflationary risks due to the budget provisions, analysts feel that the near-term triggers such as Reserve Bank of India monetary policy review this week and earnings may drive markets higher.

“The underlying strength of domestic markets remains intact," Binod Modi, Head Strategy, Reliance Securities said. According to Modi sharp increase in capital expenditure along with a number of reforms to give impetus to investment activities, momentum in corporate earnings is expected to sustain in subsequent quarters.

“Further, higher fiscal stimulus in the US, persistent soft monetary policy stance of global bankers and the weak dollar should continue to act as key tailwinds for FPIs flows," he said.

The RBI monetary policy review on February 5 is widely expected to keep the policy rates unchanged maintaining accommodative stance. Analysts will keenly watch the RBI’s commentary or guidance on further normalisation of the liquidity management framework and, more generally, liquidity conditions.

