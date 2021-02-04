Sensex ends above 50k in new record

Morgan Stanley, which has a bullish outlook on emerging markets, said that it is currently most bullish on India, with a favourable budget further boosting the outlook. “This balance sheet expansion (by G4 central banks) appears to have played a key role in the major valuation re-rating for all equity indices recently which has taken MSCI EM forward price to earnings (PE) to 15.6 times. From here on out, the growth rate in G4 central bank balance sheets is likely to moderate significantly, trending down to single-digit growth in early 2022," it said in a note on 2 February.